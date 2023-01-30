S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 538,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $373.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.