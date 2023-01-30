SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GII stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

