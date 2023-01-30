Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $102.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $208.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

