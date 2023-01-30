Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPOT opened at $102.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $208.49.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
