Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $370.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.71 and its 200-day moving average is $347.40. The company has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

