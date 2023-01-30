Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 418.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 86.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

