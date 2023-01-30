Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.45

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$6.22.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

