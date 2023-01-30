STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

STM opened at $47.79 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

