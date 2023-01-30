STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.44.
STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.4 %
STM opened at $47.79 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.