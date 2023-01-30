SVB Leerink Boosts scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target to $13.00

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

SCPH stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.