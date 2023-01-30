T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $95.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

