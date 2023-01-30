Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 790.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,609 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

TRGP stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

