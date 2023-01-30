TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

TaskUs stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.74. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.02 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

