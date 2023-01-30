TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,789 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $53,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

NYSE:FLT opened at $204.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.17. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

