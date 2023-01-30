TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,689 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $54,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,700,000 after buying an additional 89,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $344.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.26 and a 200 day moving average of $292.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.