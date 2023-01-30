TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $60,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $8,039,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 180,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $128.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

