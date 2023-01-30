TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,981 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,479 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Airlines worth $45,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 525,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

