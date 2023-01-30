TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of TransUnion worth $49,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NYSE:TRU opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

