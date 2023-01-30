TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,994 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $51,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $157.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

