TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Centene worth $45,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.