TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,454 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Imperial Oil worth $50,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.