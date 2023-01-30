TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Dollar Tree worth $52,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 404,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.