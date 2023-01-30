TD Asset Management Inc. Has $44.28 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Stantec worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

STN stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.40 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

