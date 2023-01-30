TD Asset Management Inc. Has $52.07 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Avery Dennison worth $52,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $187.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

