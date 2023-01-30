TD Asset Management Inc. Has $52.07 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Avery Dennison worth $52,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %
AVY stock opened at $187.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
