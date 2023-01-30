TD Asset Management Inc. Has $53.42 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $53,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWU opened at $32.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

