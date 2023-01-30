TD Asset Management Inc. Has $57.58 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Paycom Software worth $57,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.07.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.82.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

