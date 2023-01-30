TD Asset Management Inc. Has $58.90 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Assurant worth $58,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $35,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $130.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.