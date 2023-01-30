TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $62,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $193.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.73 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

