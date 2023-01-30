TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

