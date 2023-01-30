TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $50,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $7,203,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 224,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

