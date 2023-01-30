TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $59,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,571.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,092,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 740,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of CDNS opened at $185.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

