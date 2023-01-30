TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $54,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

