TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,027 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $51,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

