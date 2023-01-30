TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,813 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Deckers Outdoor worth $48,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.31.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $426.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.62. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $428.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

