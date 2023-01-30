TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,295 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $47,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $308.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average is $302.01. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

