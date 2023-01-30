TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,757 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,757 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $49,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of SPOT opened at $102.24 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $208.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

