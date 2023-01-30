TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,368 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $54,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

