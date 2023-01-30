TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 875,342 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,165,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 875,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $52,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

GNTX stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

