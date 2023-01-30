TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Cooper Companies worth $57,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $344.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average of $306.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

