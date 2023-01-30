TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Head-To-Head Review

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TearLab and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra LifeSciences 0 4 1 0 2.20

Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences 11.05% 16.41% 7.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TearLab and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.15 $169.07 million $2.06 28.27

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats TearLab on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

(Get Rating)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

