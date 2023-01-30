Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE THC opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,757,000 after acquiring an additional 444,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

