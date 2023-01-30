Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $97.00 at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

