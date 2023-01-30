Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $97.00 at Northland Securities

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.