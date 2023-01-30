The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $149.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,508,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

