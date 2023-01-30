The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $16.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

