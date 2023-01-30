The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $68.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $83,163,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $58,716,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

