The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $81.33 Average PT from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $2,698,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timken Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

