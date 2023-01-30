The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 185,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

