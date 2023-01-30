Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.73 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $314.54 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00086434 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057020 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010288 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001928 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,012,860,863 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
