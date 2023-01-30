Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.