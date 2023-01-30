Timothy Carney Acquires 10,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $458.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

