Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $273.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $237.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

