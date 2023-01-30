Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Stephens

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.